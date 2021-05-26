The George Floyd Park: Houston family dedicates property in historic Third Ward in memory of fallen Jack Yates Lion, one year after his tragic death
ABOVE: George Floyd’s oldest sister LaTonya Floyd, Jeffrey L. Boney and Floyd family friend Travis Cains. This past Sunday, May 23, a ceremony was held to unveil a new park in Third Ward dedicated to the memory of Houston native George Perry Floyd Jr., who was tragically murdered on camera on May 25 by since convicted killer and former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.forwardtimes.com