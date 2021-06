According to a report from Sport, Manchester City are one of the top European clubs interested in Atalanta wing-back Robin Gosens ahead of the summer transfer window. Robin Gosens, 26, has joined Atalanta from Heracles Almelo in the summer of 2017 and has since gone on to establish himself as one of the most exciting full-backs in Serie A football. He has been one of the pillars behind Atalanta’s rise under Gian Piero Gasperini in recent years and enjoyed a particularly smashing 2020/21 campaign.