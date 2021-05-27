Cancel
Oklahoma State

OSU blitzes Sooners early, weathers late rally to capture Big 12 Tournament opener

By From Staff Reports
Tulsa World
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY – Justin Campbell’s dominance on the mound anchored Oklahoma State’s 9-5 win over Oklahoma in a Big 12 Tournament game that ended early Thursday morning. Campbell struck out seven and only allowed three hits through six scoreless innings to send the Cowboys into a Thursday winner’s bracket game against West Virginia. First pitch is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Oklahoma City’s Bricktown Ballpark.

