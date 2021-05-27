OSU blitzes Sooners early, weathers late rally to capture Big 12 Tournament opener

The Erie-Prophetstown Panthers scored 4 runs in the sixth, 1 run in the seventh and 5 more in the eighth to come back and beat the Newman Comets 10-5 Monday afternoon. Through the first five innings the Panther hitters had no answers for Comet starter Elias Henkel. Henkel had only allowed 3 hits and 1 walk to the Panther offense while holding onto a 1 run lead. The Comets had jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third when Panther starter Jaime Miner allowed the Comets first two batters to reach via a walk and a single before an error loaded the bases with nobody out in the inning. Miner got the next batter to line out before striking out the following batter. A Comet single would allow one baserunner to score but a nifty defensive play by the Panthers would tag the second Comet baserunner out at home.