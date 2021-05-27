OSU blitzes Sooners early, weathers late rally to capture Big 12 Tournament opener
OKLAHOMA CITY – Justin Campbell’s dominance on the mound anchored Oklahoma State’s 9-5 win over Oklahoma in a Big 12 Tournament game that ended early Thursday morning. Campbell struck out seven and only allowed three hits through six scoreless innings to send the Cowboys into a Thursday winner’s bracket game against West Virginia. First pitch is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Oklahoma City’s Bricktown Ballpark.tulsaworld.com