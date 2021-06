For the second straight game, a bad break kept the Hillsboro softball game from a chance at a win as the Lady Hiltoppers fell to Pana 7-2 on Monday, May 10. Monday’s contest at the Hillsboro Sports Complex would be a run one game after the first three innings, with Pana scoring twice in the first and Hillsboro cutting the lead in half in the third. The Toppers’ run would come after Taelyn Smith doubled, moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Haley Major and scored on an RBI base hit by Aubrey Evans.