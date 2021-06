Boldly going forward into the past, The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. – along with our number crunching compatriots from XTRENDS – take another stab at this whole ratings-gestalt. This particular episode is focused on the merry month of MAY, a period defined by NIELSEN as beginning on 4/29 and concluding on 5/26. The biggest real-world factor that likely had an effect on ratings was the dramatic increase in vaccines, which led to a dramatic increase in people going out, which led to a dramatic increase of cars on the roads, which led to…you get where we’re going.