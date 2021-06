A leading light in preserving the history of the Howell area has passed away. Joyce Fisher died Sunday at her home, after a battle with lung cancer. She was 70 and had been receiving hospice care after getting a diagnosis about a month ago. Fisher was the driving force behind the Howell Archives. Located in the lower level of the Howell Carnegie District Library, the Archives houses approximately 1,000 alphabetically filed subject boxes with everything from original property abstracts to Howell High School Yearbooks dating from 1905.