Greenfield, IN

Top Picks – May 27

By Staff Reports
Greenfield Daily Reporter
GREENFIELD – Stillinger’s Family Funeral Home will host a summer Sunset Movie Series beginning on May 29 at Stillinger Family Funeral Home, 1780 W. Main St. The doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the movie begins at dusk. The May 29 film will be the 2019 live-action version of Disney’s “Aladdin.” Future films include “Holes,” (June 19), “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” (July 10), “Bolt” (Aug. 7) and “Hoosiers” on Sept. 4. Limited spots are available. To reserve free tickets and for more information, visit celebratelife.stillingerfamily.com/movies.

