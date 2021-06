GREENFIELD – The driver education platform Driving-Tests.org is now available for free on the Hancock County Public Library’s website. Patrons can access Driving-Tests to prepare for their Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) knowledge exam by visiting “Online Resources” at hcplibrary.org. Driving-Tests provides Hancock County Public Library patrons with unlimited access to official state driver’s manuals; online practice tests for car, motorcycle and commercial driver’s license (CDL); an exam simulator; and DMV-related FAQs. Tests can be accessed from any computer or mobile device.