GREENFIELD — The art studio on the lower level of the Patricia Elmore Center gave the feel of a party about to happen. Dozens of paint brushes, sorted by size, in a rack just inside the door; gallons of paint, arranged by color, on a shelf; cupboards doors that opened to reveal every craft supply you could imagine: yarn, glue, crayons, beads, buttons, scissors, construction paper, and of course, googly eyes.