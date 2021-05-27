Sumptuous Silky Facial Oils
Okoko's LES 16 PRÉCIEUX™ is a silky facial oil that is powered by Bakuchiol, as well as other nourishing oils and botanical extracts. Bakuchiol is known as a performance-driven and natural alternative to retinol. The ingredient fights signs of aging and LES 16 PRÉCIEUX™'s formula is strengthened by white lupin that promotes a youthful complexion with its firming effects on the skin. In addition, the silky facial oil promises unparallel hydration with "an exquisite blend of organic argan, marula, prickly pear seed, seabuckthorn, and rosehip oil." In addition, the formula features coenzyme Q10 and potent CO2 extracts that are antioxidant-rich.www.trendhunter.com