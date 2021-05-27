Sumptuous Silky Facial Oils

The products on this page have been chosen by our editorial team. If you buy something we recommend we may earn an affiliate commission. When we have a bit more time in on our hands the first thing we add into our beauty routine is a body oil – nothing quite compares to the hydrated, silky-soft feel it gives our skin. However not everyone is in agreement, with many people finding body oils greasy and not conducive to getting dressed – but that doesn't need to be the case; you just need to pick a natural body oil or a nourishing plant oil blend that sinks into skin rather than a petroleum-based oil that tends to sit on the surface.