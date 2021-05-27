Woodland Terrace to put on 500 Parade

NEW PALESTINE — Woodland Terrace of New Palestine will have its second annual 500 Parade at 10:50 a.m. Saturday, May 29. The senior living community invites those who want to take part to gather around 9:45 a.m. at New Palestine Junior High School. The parade will make its way to the community at 4400 Terrace Dr., west of downtown New Palestine. After the parade, the residents will compete in racing-themed games. Any funds raised during the event will go to Habitat for Humanity. More information is available by contacting Lindsay Watts at Woodland Terrace at 317-623-5850.