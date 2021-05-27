New life business premiums flat at Aviva, United Utilities lifts dividend as profits fall
The FTSE 100 is expected to open five points higher on Thursday, having closed down 0.04% on Wednesday at 7,026.93. Aviva said new life business premiums were flat year on year in the first quarter with growth in Savings & Retirement and lower volumes of Annuities & Equity Release in a subdued market compared to a strong start in 2020. Core life present value of new business premiums came in at £8.3bn with growth in savings & retirement and lower volumes of annuities & equity release in a subdued market compared to a strong start in 2020, the company said on Thursday. Core General Insurance gross written premiums were up 4% to £2.0bn.