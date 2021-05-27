Cancel
New life business premiums flat at Aviva, United Utilities lifts dividend as profits fall

By Josh White
ShareCast
 2021-05-27

The FTSE 100 is expected to open five points higher on Thursday, having closed down 0.04% on Wednesday at 7,026.93. Aviva said new life business premiums were flat year on year in the first quarter with growth in Savings & Retirement and lower volumes of Annuities & Equity Release in a subdued market compared to a strong start in 2020. Core life present value of new business premiums came in at £8.3bn with growth in savings & retirement and lower volumes of annuities & equity release in a subdued market compared to a strong start in 2020, the company said on Thursday. Core General Insurance gross written premiums were up 4% to £2.0bn.

www.sharecast.com
Financial ReportsWKRB News

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.21

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $74.90 on Friday. HDFC Bank has a twelve month low of $44.93 and a twelve month high of $84.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.33.
StocksShareCast

FTSE 250 movers: Wood Group recovers; Crest Nicholson gives back gains

London’s FTSE 250 was up 0.4% at 22,604.76 in afternoon trade on Friday. Wood Group was the top performer, having tumbled on Thursday after a half-year trading update. Upper Crust owner SSP and travel company Tui were also weaker amid disappointment over the government’s latest travel update. On Thursday, 16 destinations were added to the travel green list, including the Balearic Islands, Madeira, Malta and Barbados. The government also added the Dominican Republic, Eritrea, Haiti, Mongolia, Tunisia and Uganda to its red list.
StocksShareCast

HSBC upgrades Aveva ahead of Capital Markets Day

They believed the affair could be "positive" for the share price. But in order for that to happen, they said that the new CEO, Peter Herweck, who was joining from Schneider Electric, would need to "quell fears and boost growth". The analysts were referring to investors' concerns that Schneider might...
StocksShareCast

London close: Stocks move higher as Fed concerns ease

London stocks finished higher at the end of the week as investors welcomed news of a bipartisan agreement on a package of infrastructure spending in the US. "European markets are more mixed, but the FTSE 100 sits in positive territory once more as it steadily recoups last week’s losses; what has been remarkable is how indices globally have shrugged off the Fed’s apparent change of outlook (which has been careful walked back to an extent this week), and have resumed the march higher, presumably following the dangling carrot of economic growth as the world returns to normal," said IG chief market analyst, Chris Beauchamp.
Marketsinvesting.com

U.K. shares higher at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 up 0.32%

Investing.com – U.K. equities were higher at the close on Friday, as gains in the Travel & Leisure, Construction & Materials and Industrial Transportation sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in London, the Investing.com United Kingdom 100 added 0.32%. The biggest gainers of the session on the Investing.com United...
Marketsinvesting.com

Nifty Ends Up; Rating Agencies Cut India’s GDP Growth Forecast for FY22

Investing.com -- Banks led the charge on the indices today after a tepid opening. Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex 30 closed 0.44% and 0.43% higher respectively. Tata Steel Ltd (NS: TISC ) gained the most today, closing up 4.64%, followed by AXIS Bank Ltd (NS: AXBK ), State Bank Of India (NS: SBI ) and ICICI Bank Ltd (NS: ICBK ) that gained 3.06%, 2.83% and 2.48% respectively. Nifty Bank closed up 1.58%.
StocksShareCast

FTSE 100 movers: JD Sports boosted by Nike results; travel stocks fall

London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.3% at 7,132.19 in afternoon trade on Friday. JD Sports was the standout gainer on the index following well-received fourth-quarter results from Nike in the US. Peel Hunt reiterated its ‘buy’ rating on the shares after the Nike update. The broker said Nike’s numbers "read well for JD".
Financial ReportsShareCast

Credit Suisse upgrades WPP

Credit Suisse upgraded WPP to ‘neutral’ from ‘underperform’ on Friday and lifted the price target to 1,060p from 835p as it argued that a record advertising recovery is overriding structural concerns. 7,136.07. 16:21 25/06/21. n/a. n/a. 4,085.09. 16:21 25/06/21. n/a. n/a. 4,067.79. 16:21 25/06/21. n/a. n/a. 8,753.73. 16:21 25/06/21. 0.03%
StocksLife Style Extra

FTSE 100 16:00 PM Market Update - 25/06/2021

At 16:00 PM, the FTSE 100 Index was up by 20.13 at 7130.1 points, a movement of 0.28%, showing a gentle rise in the market. Vodafone (VOD) was a well traded share, with approximately £16,519.40m (0.474%) worth of shares changing hands. Overall, 64% of the companies in the FTSE 100...
MarketsShareCast

London close: Stocks end mixed despite 'dovish' BoE

London stocks finished on a mixed note on Thursday as investors cheered the Bank of England's dovish policy stance at its latest rate-setting meeting. "Policy should both lean strongly against downside risks to the outlook and ensure that the recovery was not undermined by a premature tightening in monetary conditions," the minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee's meeting read.
StocksShareCast

FTSE 250 movers: Wood Group gushes lower; Chrysalis gains

London’s FTSE 250 was down 0.4% at 22,575.47 in afternoon trade on Thursday. LXI Reit, Airtel Africa and Tate & Lyle were all in the red as their stock went ex-dividend. LXI Reit was also in focus after saying it was raising about £75m from investors to pay for acquisitions including nursery and special education schools that are in demand as investments.
BusinessThe Independent

Dixons Carphone set to net £151m profit as online growth plan pays off

Dixons Carphone is expected to reveal £151 million in profits for the past year after it saw its online-focused strategy shift accelerated by the pandemic. The electricals retailer is expected to announce the pre-tax profit, broadly in line with analyst predictions, in its full-year trading update on Wednesday June 30.
Businessmorningstar.com

FTSE 100 Builds on Gains After Bank of England Decision

FTSE 100 Builds on Gains After Bank of England Decision. The FTSE 100 builds on earlier gains, up 0.6% or 43 points at 7117, after the Bank of England kept interest rates unchanged amid caution about economic-recovery prospects. Miners, construction and oil stocks lead London's blue-chip index higher. While the central bank is hoping inflation will ease off naturally as the U.K. economy picks up, it's clearly not minded to raise interest rates any time soon, online trading firm Infinox says. "For now, the bank judges growth is still sufficiently fragile that it's worth living with the inflationary threat and kicking an interest-rate rise into the long grass," says Infinox Head of Trading Ulas Akincilar. "All of which has gone down well with U.K. equities, but hit sterling." (phi.
Businessam-online.com

Marshall on course to be 'sector winner' after record profit forecast

Marshall Motor Group expects to deliver record underlying profit in 2021 after riding the automotive retail sector’s positive tailwinds of customer demand and appreciating used car values. The AM100 PLC delivered its positive outlook in a trading update issued via the London Stock Exchange this morning (June 25), prompting suggestions...
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

Chelvertn Uk Share News (SDV)

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Vitec Group PLC - Richmond, West London-based photography and video products maker - Says recovery stronger than anticipated and ends May with record order book. As a result, expects adjusted pretax profit for first half to be not less than GBP19.0 million, though this will still be down from GBP23.5 million a year ago. "For 2021, despite uncertainty around the impact of electronic component and raw material shortages, the board now expects adjusted pretax profit for 2021 will be materially above current market expectations," it says, noting company-compiled consensus for the year sees profit at GBP35.6 million.
MarketsBusiness Insider

FTSE 100 Extends Gains On Economic Optimism

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks rose on Friday to extend gains from the previous session after the Bank of England kept its monetary policy ultra-loose. The benchmark FTSE 100 inched up 6 points to 7,116 as higher commodity prices helped lift shares of miners and energy companies. The index rose half a percent the previous day.
Medical & Biotechkalkinemedia.com

What companies are best to invest in the UK?

London stock exchange has nearly 3000 companies listed on primary exchange and FTSE AIM together. It has the largest blue-chip companies globally listed on its platform, making it one of the most diversified platforms for investors. London is an important financial hub for investors across the world. London stock exchange...
Stockskalkinemedia.com

British Pound Traded Lower After BoE Kept Interest Rate Steady at 0.10%

US Markets: Broader indices in the United States traded in green - particularly, the S&P 500 index traded 23.96 points or 0.56 per cent higher at 4,265.80, Dow Jones Industrial Average Index surged by 233.87 points or 0.69 per cent higher at 34,108.11, and the technology benchmark index Nasdaq Composite traded higher at 14,405.60, up by 133.90 points or 0.94 per cent against the previous day close (at the time of writing - 12:30 PM ET).
Economythedallasnews.net

General Liability Insurance Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants AXA, Aviva, Asahi Mutual Life Insurance

The Global General Liability Insurance Market Report assesses developments relevant to the insurance industry and identifies key risks and vulnerabilities for the General Liability Insurance Industry to make stakeholders aware with current and future scenarios. To derive complete assessment and market estimates a wide list of Insurers, aggregators, agency were considered in the coverage; Some of the top players profiled are AXA, Aviva, Asahi Mutual Life Insurance, Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company, Allianz, BizInsure LLC, Sumitomo Life Insurance, Intact Insurance Company, GEICO, Assicurazioni Generali, Nippon Life Insurance, Prudential, State Farm Insurance, United Financial Casualty Company, Zurich Financial Services, The Travelers Indemnity Company, Liberty Mutual Insurance Company, American Intl. Group, Farmers, Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance & Munich Re Group.