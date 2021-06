Srinagar: A youth was killed and another was injured in a road accident in the apple township of Sopore in north Kashmir district of Baramulla on Thursday. Official sources said that scooty was hit by a truck near Achabal area in Sopore on Thursday, resulting in injuries to the rider and his pillion mate. “The injured were immediately taken to a hospital, where the scooty rider, identified as Tariq Ahmad, was succumbed,” they said.