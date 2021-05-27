J&K | Srinagar doctor among 25 more die due to covid since last evening

SRINAGAR, JUNE 01: The Jammu and Kashmir Government today directed private laboratories not to charge more than Rs 400 for RT-PCR Test for COVID-19 in the Union Territory. In this regard an order was issued here by the Department of Health and Medical Education which stated that in exercise of the powers conferred by section 2 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 (3 of 1897) and in partial modification of notification S.0 337 dated 29 th October, 2020, the Lieutenant Governor of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir hereby directs that no private laboratory shall charge any amount more than Rs. 400/(Rupees Four Hundred Only) for RT-PCR Test for COVID-19 inclusive of GST/Taxes if any, cost involved in pickup, packing and transportation of samples, documentation and reporting in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.