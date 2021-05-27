Cancel
J&K | Srinagar doctor among 25 more die due to covid since last evening

By Press Desk
thekashmirpress.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSRINAGAR: At least 25 more COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir since last evening, taking the fatality count to 3727, officials said on Thursday. Fourteen of the fresh deaths were reported from Jammu division and eleven from Kashmir. Among others, the officials said that a 65-year-old man...

thekashmirpress.com
Jammu And Kashmir
