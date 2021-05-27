How to choose a camera for drone imaging

The NASA Mars Ingenuity drone was almost lost due to a camera error and it gives us an interesting insight into how it navigates the surface of the Red Planet. Basically, the drone uses what is called an inertial measurement unit (IMU). It helps the drone collect data to position itself within a given space including how it is interacting in terms of speed, etc. inside of that space. This isn’t the only thing the Ingenuity relies upon, however, and it is the second element – Ingenuity’s downward-looking navcams – that provided the failure in this case. Capable of taking 30 images per second of the Martian surface, these cameras then feed that data into Ingenuity’s navigation system. Among the data that the system interprets is the timestamp of the photo which it then uses to predict what’s coming next based on other data. If this prediction is wrong it corrects using the new images. As can be readily deciphered from this really simple explanation of an otherwise highly technical instrument, any sort of delay or failure in the transmission of these images from the downward-looking navcams could skew data. It seems that is what happened.