Duluth Fire Department and St. Louis County Rescue Squad personnel rescued a swimmer in distress from a rip current in Lake Superior off Park Point on Saturday. The water emergency call came in at 6:43 p.m. The Marine 19 rescue boat, which had just finished responding to an unrelated incident, arrived near the 3100 block of Minnesota Avenue. Four teenagers had been caught in the current; two women got out and one man was attempting to help another when they became separated.