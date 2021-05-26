Cancel
Alien: Isolation Devs Tease a New FPS

By Editorials
gamepressure.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCreative Assembly is still working on a sci-fi unannounced FPS. The British developer just showed off the first teaser of the game. The next installments of the Total War series are not all that the devs from Creative Assembly are working on. The British developer is looking for people to help in completing a new project. We're talking about an sci-fi shooter, the existence of which was confirmed over two years ago. New job announcements were posted on Twitter, and the entry is accompanied by a new graphic.

Video GamesComicBook

Phasmophobia Teases Two New Ghost Types

Two new ghost types are coming to the Phasmophobia beta according to the game’s developer Kinetic Games. The creators teased the addition of these ghosts first on the game’s Trello board that tracks upcoming features and known bugs before publicizing it more on social media for those who understandably don’t check the board frequently. Joining the game soon are the “Yokai” and “Hantu” ghosts, and while we don’t yet know what those will look like, we know some of the most important details about them.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Creative Assembly job ads tease next sci-fi FPS from the Alien: Isolation team

Developer Creative Assembly has teased the next project from members of its Alien: Isolation team, posting various job adverts relating to the title alongside an image that looks like our first glimpse of the project. The image is clearly marked "not representative of gameplay" and contains several elements nodding to the job ads and Sega, including a little Sonic in space, so take this more as a flavoured hint of what's to come.
Video Gamesgamesradar.com

EA forms new studio headed by Middle-earth: Shadow of War dev

EA is forming a new studio headed up by ex-Monolith VP Kevin Stephens and dedicated to creating open-world action-adventure games. Stephens oversaw Monolith during production on Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and Middle-earth: Shadow of War. The Seattle-based studio he's now leading is working on a new game designed to expand EA's presence in the open-world adventure space, but the publisher won't say whether it's part of an existing franchise or a brand new IP.
Video Gamesdailyresearchplot.com

Director of Overwatch 2 Teases A New Feature

Overwatch 2 Updates: There is a “large” new Overwatch feature that is going to be announced soon in the coming future. The Director of Overwatch 2, Aaron Keller, has confirmed this. The lead of the project didn’t say much on the specifics, but it did rule out a few possibilities in responding to questions from fans about the next online shooter.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Crysis 2 or 3 Sequels Being Remastered Possibly Teased by Devs

Game studio Crytek might just be teasing the fans that the sequels, Crysis 2 and/or 3 will be getting a remaster just like the original. The official Twitter account of the franchise recently posted a phrase out of nowhere, and this phrase is quite the popular one since it indicates something for the series.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

The Last of Us Part 2 Getting New Patch for PS5 Introducing 60 FPS Option

Game studio Naughty Dog and publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment have announced a new patch is coming for The Last of Us Part 2 offering a new featuring on PlayStation 5. A new feature will be added for those playing the controversial yet successful video game last year and it is especially for the PS5 version. The update can be downloaded today for the game and has been one of the most requested features that the game community has asked for a long while.
Video GamesComicBook

Days Gone Actor Teases Involvement in New Game

Sam Witwer has been no stranger to appearing in video games over the years. While the actor's most notable project might be the role of Deacon St. John in the 2019 release of Days Gone, he also appeared in both entries in the Star Wars: The Force Unleashed series as well. And when it comes to the future, Witwer has made it known that his work with the gaming medium isn't going to be coming to an end just yet.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 dev shows off new cloud-forming technology

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 demo footage has given us a look at the game's impressive cloud-forming technology. Just below, you can see a tweet from the Ninja Theory Twitter account, developers of both Hellblade games. For the upcoming Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, Ninja Theory is using "flow maps" to both make clouds form, and seamlessly dissolve naturally whenever required.
Video GamesComicBook

Fall Guys Teases New Crossover Skins

Fall Guys developer Meditonic teased the game’s next crossover this week with bean-shaped silhouettes of the next couple of skins that’ll come to the game soon. Based on the wording of the tweet and the aesthetic at play in the image included in the teaser, it looks like Fall Guys players will be getting some Tron skins soon. The crossover would be right in line with the futuristic themes of the current Season 4, though a release date for these skins hasn’t been announced yet.
Video GamesGamespot

CoD: Warzone Dev Teases Changes To Sun Lensflares In Verdansk '84

A visual effects artist from Raven Software has said the studio could adjust the sun lens flare levels in Call of Duty: Warzone. Responding to a news story about how different elemental aspects of the game's visual look--including sun flares--are distracting, Reed Shingledecker said it would be easy to "tone down" these flares if that's what people want.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

New Sonic the Hedgehog Game Teased, Releasing in 2022

Expectations were somewhat high for the recent Sonic Central stream, especially given that it’s celebrating Sonic the Hedgehog’s 30th anniversary. Sonic Colors Ultimate, a remaster of the 2010 Wii and DS platformer, was announced but what about the next big Sonic game? A new teaser was revealed and sadly, doesn’t offer much information.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Blizzard devs tease Overwatch 2 tournament mode, clans & combating smurfs

Overwatch 2 is set to bring in plenty of new features and modes with the sequel that fans should keep a close eye on as the game fast approaches. While most of the community’s attention is on the new 5v5 gameplay changes, there are a lot of system upgrades and additions to Overwatch that could severely change how the game is played and who we play with.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Crysis 3 Remaster Teased with New Post

A new post by the game developer Crytek has definitely piqued the interest of many as it might be teasing Crysis 3 Remaster. After the very short but very heavy tease on the official Twitter account of the franchise, it seems Crytek is now teasing the third title of the series. It shows the image of the prophet, standing in the middle of a ruins filled with lush greenery, which was reminiscent to what the original Crysis 3 had.
Video GamesPCGamesN

Rainbow Six Siege devs reveal Thunderbird, tease healing gadget

After the official reveal of Operation North Star earlier this week, Ubisoft has launched another teaser for the new Rainbow Six Siege season. This time, we’re getting a look at the new operator, Thunderbird, and some teasers about what her loadout will look like. In short, expect the new op to provide a fresh set of healing options.
Video Gamesgamesindustry.biz

Ex-People Can Fly devs form new studio Gruby Entertainment

A group of former People Can Fly developers have started a new studio to work on a first-person shooter, as revealed today by the team's first publishing partner, Super.com. Super.com will provide Gruby Entertainment consultation and mentorship throughout the developmental process as a part of the agreement. The Poland-based independent...