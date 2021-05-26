Alien: Isolation Devs Tease a New FPS
Creative Assembly is still working on a sci-fi unannounced FPS. The British developer just showed off the first teaser of the game. The next installments of the Total War series are not all that the devs from Creative Assembly are working on. The British developer is looking for people to help in completing a new project. We're talking about an sci-fi shooter, the existence of which was confirmed over two years ago. New job announcements were posted on Twitter, and the entry is accompanied by a new graphic.www.gamepressure.com