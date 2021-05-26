Alien: Isolation Devs Tease a New FPS

Two new ghost types are coming to the Phasmophobia beta according to the game’s developer Kinetic Games. The creators teased the addition of these ghosts first on the game’s Trello board that tracks upcoming features and known bugs before publicizing it more on social media for those who understandably don’t check the board frequently. Joining the game soon are the “Yokai” and “Hantu” ghosts, and while we don’t yet know what those will look like, we know some of the most important details about them.