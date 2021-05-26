Cancel
Putnam County, TN

Putnam County Schools recognize transportation employees

By UCBJ Staff
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePUTNAM COUNTY – Putnam County School System recognizes their employees in the Putnam County School System Transportation Department. “We are thankful for each of these employees in transportation,” said Corby King, Director of Schools. “They work hard and get out in unpredictable weather etc. Each takes their job seriously and ensures the safety of our students. We appreciate them in a big way and we are honored to recognize them.”

