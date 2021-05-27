Cancel
Sixers roll over Wizards to take a commanding 2-0 opening-round series lead

By Keith Pompey, The Philadelphia Inquirer
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleThis was definitely a Thrust the Process game for the 76ers. You knew it was going to be a great night for the Sixers when Joel Embiid began thrusting his hips in the air from his back on the baseline late in the second quarter. The MVP finalist had just made a running finger roll while being fouled by Washington forward Davis Bertans. After celebrating on the floor, Embiid made a foul shot to complete the three-point play to give the Sixers a 12-point lead. And the rout was on.

Related
NBAPosted by
TheAtlantaVoice

Embiid and Harris power Sixers past Hawks, take 2-1 series lead

Game three in the second-round series between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Atlanta Hawks featured Joel Embiid drawing his fair share of fouls, which continually drew the ire of the sold-out State Farm Arena crowd. However, he’d continue to dominate in the painted area, as the Sixers would pull away from Atlanta 127-111, to take a 2-1 lead in the best of seven series.
NBANBA

In Atlanta, 76ers Take 2-1 Series Lead

Fueled by impressive performances from the big three and backed by solid contributions across the roster, the 76ers topped the Atlanta Hawks, 127-111, Friday, taking a 2-1 lead in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. The Sixers came out strong and maintained their intensity, never allowing the Hawks to lead beyond the...
NBANBC Philadelphia

NBA Playoffs: Sixers Lose 18-Point Lead, Hawks Even Series at 2-2

3 observations after Sixers lose 18-point lead, Hawks even series at 2-2 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Sixers at one stage Monday night looked like they might coast to a 3-1 lead over the Hawks in their second-round series. Instead, they let an 18-point second-quarter lead slip away...
NBAJanesville Gazette

Sixers collapse in Game 5 loss as Hawks take 3-2 series lead

Are the 76ers better than their recent predecessors? Or are they destined for another Eastern Conference semifinal exit?. It doesn’t look good for the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed. The Sixers blew a 26-point lead en route to losing 109-106 to the Atlanta Hawks in Game 5 of the conference semifinals at the Wells Fargo Center. The Hawks now have a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series. Game 6 is Friday night in Atlanta.
NBAthesixersense.com

GRADES: Sixers choke again as Hawks take 3-2 lead

An embarassing night for the Sixers brings back terrible flashbacks to the “not so good days”. The Philadelphia 76ers headed back home to a packed Wells Fargo Center to try to go up 3-2 within the series against the Atlanta Hawks. The switch seemed to have been switched for the...
NBApeachtreehoops.com

Hawks execute improbable fourth quarter comeback to take series lead over Sixers

The Atlanta Hawks completed one of the most spectacular comebacks in NBA Playoff history as they rallied from 26 points down to take Game 5 in Philadelphia 109-106. Trae Young scored 39 points on 10-of-26 shooting from the field and 17-of-19 from the free throw line. John Collins added 19 points and 11 rebounds. For the Sixers, Joel Embiid scored 37 points while the only other Sixer to score in double digits, Seth Curry, added 36 points.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia 76ers: A dozen teams would build around Ben Simmons

On a recent episode of the Hoops Collective Podcast, ESPN senior writer Brian Windhorst mentioned that there is a market of “up to a dozen teams” who would be interested in trading for Ben Simmons if the Philadelphia 76ers made him available via trade. Now granted, Windy’s reporting isn’t uniform...
NBABlazer's Edge

SB Nation Reacts: Fans Believe Ben Simmons Is Not An NBA Star

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Portland Trail Blazers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts. One thing was made abundantly clear by the latest SB Nation Reacts survey,...
BasketballPosted by
AllGators

Gator Great Bradley Beal Makes Final USA Basketball Olympic Roster

Former Florida Gators basketball legend and Gator Great Bradley Beal will be playing in the Summer Olympics in Japan this year after making the team's final roster. The final roster was announced earlier this week and will mark the first-ever Gator to compete in men's basketball at the Olympics. Beal played for Florida in 2011-12 and was a first-team All-SEC performer. He would be selected by the Washington Wizards.
NBAphillysportsnetwork.com

Three Ben Simmons Trade Ideas For The 76ers: West Edition

Ben Simmons may have played his last game as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers. What deals could the Western Conference offer?. Having already taken a look at what the Eastern Conference has to offer in a Ben Simmons trade, it’s time to look at what the West has to offer in a Ben Simmons deal. There’s been plenty of rumors of Simmons being desired by this or that team, as well as rumors of Daryl Morey going star hunting this offseason. How could those stories pair with the NBA’s Western Conference?
NBAlatestnewspost.com

NBA Star Power Index: Trae Young joins LeBron James, Kobe Bryant in history; Ben Simmons fake trades flying

Welcome back to NBA Star Power Index — a weekly gauge of the players who are most controlling the buzz around the league. Reminder: Inclusion on this list isn’t necessarily a good thing. It simply means that you’re capturing the NBA world’s attention. It’s worth noting that this is not a ranking. The players listed are in no particular order as it pertains to the buzz they’re generating.
NBAjusticenewsflash.com

NBA trade rumors: Golden State Warriors “will push” Ben Simmons

The rumors of Ben Simmons keep spreading that the latest potential suitor is a name you should expect to hear on draft night in late July: Golden State Warriors. These are the words of ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who became the source of a lot of Simmons’ gossip last week.In the First Take edition on Friday, this is what Smith said Meeting between Simmons representatives and the Philadelphia Front Office, In addition to the Warriors’ potential interest:
NBABleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz Surrounding Ben Simmons, Kemba Walker and More

Ben Simmons remains on the Philadelphia 76ers. But will that be the case by the end of the offseason?. Kemba Walker has already been traded this summer. Could he be dealt again before the 2021-22 season?. Plenty of NBA trade rumors continue to circulate, and the 2020-21 playoffs haven't even...
NBAUSA Today

Brian Scalabrine believes Miami Heat can fix Sixers star Ben Simmons

In the aftermath of the Philadelphia 76ers falling to the Atlanta Hawks in Game 7 at home in their Eastern Conference semifinals series, a lot of the criticism has been placed upon All-Star guard Ben Simmons. He did come up small in Game 7 taking five points and only four shots and the talk around Simmons has been trading him.
NBAchatsports.com

Three Ben Simmons Trades Between The Sixers And The Blazers

Ben Simmons’ name has been around the rumor mill, and much of that has involved Portland. What could the Blazers offer the Sixers in a deal?. There have been plenty of rumors involving the Sixers trading Ben Simmons to the Portland Trail Blazers. Whether it be for CJ McCollum or Damian Lillard himself, the chatter has been there, and it’s not hard to see why. Simmons would fill so many needs for the Blazers (alongside Lillard). Conversely, Lillard (and, to a lesser degree McCollum) would do the same for the Sixers.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Sixers Podcast: Ben Simmons’ value and trade packages

For the 100th episode of The Sixer Sense Podcast, we welcome Josh Wilson to talk about a variety of issues that surround the Philadelphia 76ers. Josh was once the site expert of The Sixer Sense, and it was great reuniting with him since he became the director of the NBA Division at FanSided.
NBAjusticenewsflash.com

Report: Sixers’ Sam Cassell is the lead candidate for the Wizards head coach position

After the 76ers’ shocking second-round loss to the Eagles, many people are talking about The bad game around Ben Simmons The end of the season and his inability/unwillingness to shoot.In recent days, some anger has Transferred to head coach Doc Rivers Because no proper adjustments were made in Game 7, the most obvious was the way he handled the rotation. It is still difficult to understand the depth of 10 players in the elimination game.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Should the Minnesota Timberwolves trade for Ben Simmons?

The Minnesota Timberwolves are in a pivotal spot this offseason. They have a plethora of young talent but also are going to have pressure from management and ownership to, at the very least, make a play-in game. Ben Simmons is a 24-year old All-Star caliber player. He undoubtedly struggled in...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia 76ers: Keep an eye on Collin Sexton and the Cavaliers

There was a time in the not-too-distant past where the Draft Lottery day was the most anticipated day on many a Philadelphia 76ers fan’s calendar. Would the team land the first overall pick and the sort of generational talent capable of pushing their process along, or would the pick instead come up short and leave Philly stranded with a Jahlil Okafor-type player who would get flipped for a second-round pick a few seasons down the line?