Sixers roll over Wizards to take a commanding 2-0 opening-round series lead

Ben Simmons’ name has been around the rumor mill, and much of that has involved Portland. What could the Blazers offer the Sixers in a deal?. There have been plenty of rumors involving the Sixers trading Ben Simmons to the Portland Trail Blazers. Whether it be for CJ McCollum or Damian Lillard himself, the chatter has been there, and it’s not hard to see why. Simmons would fill so many needs for the Blazers (alongside Lillard). Conversely, Lillard (and, to a lesser degree McCollum) would do the same for the Sixers.