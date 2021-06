There's a lot of different news to talk about this month, so strap in!. The most important thing to come out of this month is the new trailer! Check it out if you haven't yet:. I'm overall really happy with how it came together, and we all had a part in the end result. I'd also like to give a special commendation to Elissa Park who did the amazing voice over for the trailer. It was a pleasure to work together!