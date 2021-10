This is a beautiful piece of property nestled in Sussex County. The property has frontage on Cabin Point Road. A long shared driveway lined with Crepe Myrtles leads to the residence on the right. The home features a beautiful kitchen/dinning room, three bedrooms with the primary bedroom on one end of the house with a full bath, and the other two on the other side of the house with another full bath near by. There is a den with a fireplace overlooking a covered back deck. the living room is bright, large and opens to the dining room. The utility room is off the kitchen. There is an above ground pool in the back of the property and two detached sheds. The pasture lays behind the house and runs down along Cabin Point Road. Priced to sell and will not last long! Come see it today!

SUSSEX COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO