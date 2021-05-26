newsbreak-logo
First Gameplay From Far Cry 6 to be Revealed on Friday

Cover picture for the articleUbisoft has confirmed that the first gameplay video from Far Cry 6 will be unveiled this Friday. Many fans of the Far Cry franchise expected that the long-awaited gameplay from the sixth installment of the series will be shown during Ubisoft's conference accompanying the online edition of E3. As it turned out today, the French company does not intend to wait until June and announced that the first presentation of the game will be shown this Friday, at 9:30 AM PT. For now, we do not know how much we will see then. It's possible that the video will be only a foretaste of what will await the fans durin the E3 in mid June.

