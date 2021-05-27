Cancel
Sales ban for "fossil cars" benefits the climate

By Chalmers University of Technology
techxplore.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf a ban were introduced on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars, and they were replaced by electric cars, the result would be a great reduction in carbon dioxide emissions. That is the finding of new research from Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden, looking at emissions from the entire life cycle—from manufacture of electric cars and batteries, to electricity used for operation. However, the total effect of a phasing out of fossil-fuelled cars will not be felt until the middle of the century—and how the batteries are manufactured will affect the extent of the benefit.

