Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Games With Gold June 2021 - Injustice: Gods Among Us, Shadows: Awakening and More

By Editorials
gamepressure.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune's offer of Games with Gold for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers includes Injustice: Gods Among Us and Shadows: Awakening. In the upcoming month, Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will receive even more game. Among the less known titles there is The King's Bird, a platform game in which the heroine glides through atmospheric, colorful spaces and tries to regain her lost freedom from the hands of a tyrant, or NeoGeo Battle Coliseum - a traditional 2D brawler, which brings together the most important characters from classic games by SNK, such as Samurai Shodown and World Heroes.

www.gamepressure.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Awakening#Classic Games#Xbox One#Injustice#Xbox Live Gold#Xbox Game Pass Ultimate#Neogeo Battle Coliseum#Snk#Xbox Series S X Rrb#Gods#Shadows#Kingdoms Universe#World Heroes#Dc Universe#Superhero#Xbox 360#Lost Freedom#Fight
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Gold
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
RPG
Related
Video Gamespsu.com

Injustice: Gods Among Us Animated Movie Is Officially On The Way

Injustice: Gods Among Us is officially getting the animated movie treatment, DC and Warner Bros. Animated have revealed. The project will be direct-to-video, although interestingly enough, it wasn’t formally announced in the usual manner. Intend, it was revealed in a press blurb for Batman: The Long Halloween, Par 2 and its Blu-ray extras.
Comicshypebeast.com

DC Comics Announces 'Injustice: Gods Among Us' Animated Film

Warner Bros. has just confirmed that the next planned animated DC Comics film will be adapted from the fighting game Injustice: Gods Among Us. On top of a hinted sneak peek being released with the upcoming Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two film, no other news has been revealed. DC’s Injustice takes us to an alternate universe where Superman turns deranged after being tricked into killing Lois and their unborn child by Joker. The Justice League must now travel to his dimension to free Earth from his tyrannical rule.
Video Gamesvg247.com

Xbox Games with Gold June: Shadows: Awakening, NeoGeo Battle Coliseum, more

Xbox Games with Gold for June have been announced. June’s Xbox Games with Gold have been announced and the titles are: The King’s Bird, Shadows: Awakening, NeoGeo Battle Coliseum, and Injustice: Gods Among Us. The King’s Bird is an award-winning artistic platform adventure title featuring physics-based movement. It will be...
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Get Among Us free this week, courtesy of the Epic Games Store

It’s been a long ride for Among Us since its obscure launch back in 2018. After a sudden and unexpected surge in popularity last year, Inner Sloth went from a small group of new game developers to industry stars over the matter of months and even won some awards in the process. Even industry giant Epic Games took notice and decided to partner up for its free games promotion. This week, you can claim Among Us for free ninety-nine on the Epic Games Store. If you’ve had any reservations up until now, this is the time to finally jump in to see what it’s all about.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Injustice: Gods Among Us headlines the Xbox Games With Gold freebies for June 2021

It’s hard to believe that we’re approaching the halfway point of the year, but 2021 has pushed on at such pace that we better start believing. But aside from the madness of the real world, there is nearly as many crazy goings on present in the virtual one too, with the Xbox Games With Gold scheme coming to the fore once again to deliver a smattering of free titles the way of Xbox players. Want to be in on the fully confirmed details of the freebies coming your way through Xbox Games With Gold for June 2021?
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

Among Us Was Scarier In The 90s

Talented animators and artists have created "demakes," or remakes of modern games as lower resolution versions that mimic 90's console quality graphics, for many best-selling games like "Cyberpunk 2077" and "Resident Evil Village." Now, a fan who goes by Wooden Turtle has further showcased the potential of demakes by giving gamers a peek at what "Among Us" would look like as a PlayStation One horror game.
Video Gamesbklynlibrary.org

Gaming for Teens: Among Us

You have to download Among Us. The game is a free download on most phones or $5 on Steam. We use Zoom to talk, so register for a secure link.
Video GamesComicBook

Epic Games Is Giving Away Among Us for Free

Epic Games teased that it had another big game to give away through the Epic Games Store, and from its reveal on Thursday, it wasn’t kidding. The company revealed that the Epic Games Store’s next free game is Among Us, and those who have an account in the marketplace and the launcher can download the game for free now. On top of that, the next game is already being teased, too, and it’s yet another “Mystery Game” which indicates another big win for Epic Games Store users.
Video Gamesnintendojo.com

Skyward Sword‘s Amiibo Is Causing Controversy

In case you missed it, Nintendo has announced a new, beautiful amiibo for the upcoming Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD release. It features Zelda and her Loftwing and is priced at $24.99. Like previous Zelda amiibo, this one also gives players a bonus feature. Using it unlocks the ability to create a warp point that can be returned to by using the amiibo again. The exclusivity of this figure’s feature is proving to be quite upsetting to many fans, however.
Video Gamescramgaming.com

Roguebook – Combat Trailer

Take a look at the latest Roguebook trailer which provides greater insight into the game’s turn-based combat ahead of the June 17th release date. The game from developer Abrakam Entertainment SA, will become available for PC via Steam for £19.99. Enjoy a look at how to put your synergies together...
Video Gamesmspoweruser.com

Xbox Game Pass gets For Honor and more for June

Xbox has announced the latest games to be coming to Xbox Game Pass this June, kicking things off with The Wild at Heart available today. For now, there have only been four games announced for the first half of this June, but never fear, there should be plenty more to be excited about as the month goes on.
Video Gamespsu.com

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown Review (PS4) – A New Pinnacle For Sega’s Legendary Fighting Franchise

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown PS4 review. It has been too long, much too long since Virtua Fighter graced a PlayStation console but now finally, a whole new generation of PlayStation gamers can immerse themselves in arguably one of the greatest fighting games of all time. Oh and also, it doesn’t hurt that Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown happens to be, well, the ultimate version of Virtua Fighter 5 too.
Video Gamesslythergames.com

Biomutant – What is Max Level

For those of you playing the heck out of the open-world RPG Biomutant, you may be wondering, what is the max level? If you race through the main story, you’re barely likely to reach level 20. But if you spend time doing side quests and fighting minibosses, you’re bound to get much higher. And then after finishing the game, you’ve got the new game plus mode to continue grinding.
Video GamesGamespot

PlayStation Plus June 2021: PS Plus Free PS5 And PS4 Games Out Now

June has officially begun, and that means PlayStation Plus subscribers have a new batch of free PS5 and PS4 games as part of their subscriptions. The free games include Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown, Star Wars: Squadrons, and Operation Tango, all of which are available now. It's one of the biggest months for PS Plus in a while, as two of the games officially launched the same day they appeared on the service.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

PlayStation Now Adds The Witcher 3, Sonic Mania, More in June 2021

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced PlayStation Now adds The Witcher 3, Sonic Mania, more this month. PlayStation Now adds The Witcher 3, Sonic Mania, Sonic Forces, Team Sonic Racing, Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown, Slay the Spire, and Car Mechanic Simulator beginning today – June 1st. Here’s a rundown on...