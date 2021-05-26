Games With Gold June 2021 - Injustice: Gods Among Us, Shadows: Awakening and More
June's offer of Games with Gold for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers includes Injustice: Gods Among Us and Shadows: Awakening. In the upcoming month, Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will receive even more game. Among the less known titles there is The King's Bird, a platform game in which the heroine glides through atmospheric, colorful spaces and tries to regain her lost freedom from the hands of a tyrant, or NeoGeo Battle Coliseum - a traditional 2D brawler, which brings together the most important characters from classic games by SNK, such as Samurai Shodown and World Heroes.www.gamepressure.com