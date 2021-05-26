Games With Gold June 2021 - Injustice: Gods Among Us, Shadows: Awakening and More

It’s been a long ride for Among Us since its obscure launch back in 2018. After a sudden and unexpected surge in popularity last year, Inner Sloth went from a small group of new game developers to industry stars over the matter of months and even won some awards in the process. Even industry giant Epic Games took notice and decided to partner up for its free games promotion. This week, you can claim Among Us for free ninety-nine on the Epic Games Store. If you’ve had any reservations up until now, this is the time to finally jump in to see what it’s all about.