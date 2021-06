The Willamette Riverkeepers recently kicked off a six-week campaign called “Spring For Your River Clean up,” which began the weekend of April 24 and will conclude June 6. Spring For Your River Clean up is a call to action for locals to volunteer and help maintain the integrity of the Willamette River. Volunteers will be collecting trash, debris and clearing abandoned campsites sites along the entire 187-mile river. There are various cleaning party locations that can be found on the official Willamette Riverkeeper website.