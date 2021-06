Many of you might be familiar with the magic of high-pressure water cleaning gear to remove all the grub and aged dirt from surfaces such as the exterior walls of your house, the pathway, decorative elements in the garden, or even bikes or cars. While it’s not easy work, it’s still loads better than scrubbing everything with your hands and a sponge for hours. There are even “satisfying” videos out there, in which you can just enjoy watching really dirty places being powerwashed but now there’s even a video game with this exact theme. It’s called PowerWash Simulator.