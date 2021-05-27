Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tillamook, OR

Happenings at Hangar B

By Carolyn Decker, Friends of Tillamook Air Museum
tillamookheadlightherald.com
 12 days ago

Today I will share some interesting facts that will help you to see the value in saving this Titan of Tillamook. The doors that open to the museum, do not function well. They are huge, heavy and unsafe to open more than 25% of the width. This is one of the repairs or replacements that is on our To Do List. The 25% limits the size of airplanes that we can get into the museum.

www.tillamookheadlightherald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Oregon Entertainment
City
Tillamook, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Holmes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Doors#Interior#Wa#Tillamook High School#The Air Force#Donation#Monthly Donations#Board#Vatican State#Headlight Herald#Hangar#Concrete#Gondola#Maintenance#Corners#Mess Hall#Tillamook Bay#Spokane#Machine Guns#List
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Museums
News Break
Airplanes
Related
Oregon Statenbc16.com

Keep Oregon Green: Fireworks

Fireworks are banned from public lands managed by the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management - and the City of Eugene further restricts legal fireworks use to just 4 days per year. The State of Oregon maintains guides to what is legal and what is illegal when it comes...
Tillamook County, ORtillamookheadlightherald.com

Letter: Oregon Coast Railriders impacted Tillamook County

How has Oregon Coast Railriders contributed to Tillamook County? In many ways. Oregon Coast Railriders has contributed directly to Tillamook county by establishing a wildly successful business and hiring locals for entry level seasonal summer job. For many of our staff, it was their first job. From 2016 thru 2020 we employed about 70 full and part-time jobs. Our customers pleasant experience on the rails prompted many smiles, laughs and joy and as we shared the out-of-doors with our guests. The joy our guests experienced spilled over to the businesses they visited once they left our sites in Bay City and Wheeler. Local businesses were pleased to serve our guests sugary treats, drinks, or a meal. Many a fellow business owner told us so with big smiling faces. We helped them to prosper. Oregon Coast Railriders is a small five month a year seasonal business. In five years, we paid about $346,000 in wages for mostly entry level jobs. In 2021 we would again have employed and paid wages for about 15 local people with an estimated five-month season payroll of approximately $90,000. We paid our bills in a timely manner, followed the rules, reinvested, and made improvements to our company. Our business expenditures trickled down to the local economy. Expenses such as local taxes, state, federal taxes, fees to the Port of Tillamook Bay and Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad. We purchased goods and services from local businesses. Services such as welding, toilets, garbage service, site engineering, gravel, and excavation. We purchased advertising, parts, lots of safety vests, supplies, printed t-shirts, sweatshirts, hats, and other miscellaneous supplies. We tried to purchase a small, easy care parcel of ground but that disappointingly fell through. We were busy building our business with many goods and service purchased in Tillamook county. We served many guests, 51,000, in 5 years of operation. We think that is surprisingly good, we started with zero name recognition and were an unknown industry. If allowed to finish our 2020 season which was also marked by COVID, we would have served closer to a total of 54,000 guests since 2016. I would expect that our ridership for 2021 could easily exceeded 13,000 riders. Our ridership was expanding rapidly. We had many loyal repeat customers. Our guests purchased food, lodging, rode the train, visited museums, purchased souvenirs, fuel and many other things. Some of those guests may have decided to purchase a business, artwork, a house or vacation house, RV or whatever caught their eye that they could afford. Just imagine the multiplier effect of our customers in Tillamook county! You may not remember but, we were courted by the Port of Tillamook Bay, Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad, Tillamook tourism, chamber of commerce, the economic development community, county commissioners and others. All those creative thinkers were correct, Oregon Coast Railriders in Tillamook County would create jobs, bring money to the county by providing one more reason for locals to stay and play at home and tourist to come and play. You will also remember that we were the first in the nation to offer commercial railriding as outdoor recreation. Our fledging business began as a vision with no business model to follow. Opening was a no go, until we found some insurance.
Oregon StatePosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon to set 'murder hornet' traps on Washington border

Emma Eakins' work with the Oregon Department of Agriculture to trap the Asian giant hornet recently won an award.Emma Eakins loves insects. But there's one insect Eakins hopes to never see in Oregon — the Asian giant hornet, dubbed the "murder hornet" by researchers for its aggressive behavior and powerful sting. Eakins is a Glencoe High School senior who recently started a project in partnership with the Oregon Department of Agriculture to help people build Asian giant hornet lures and traps. "Asian giant hornets are not currently in Oregon," Eakins said, adding that if the invasive species does make...
Tillamook, ORtillamookheadlightherald.com

Aufdermauer celebrates 10 years as Chamber Executive Director

The Tillamook Area Chamber of Commerce of a decade ago may well be unrecognizable to its modern-day self. With a more accessible headquarters, more members and a stronger reputation within the community, the organization has changed significantly since 2011. Past and present Chamber board members say that Executive Director Justin Aufdermauer is the mastermind behind those changes.
Oregon Statecentraloregondaily.com

▶️ Destination Oregon: A Day in Tillamook

Stunning beaches. An air museum. A railroad. A cheese factory…. Believe it or not, you can find all of these and more in the Tillamook area along the Oregon Coast. In this week’s Destination Oregon report, sponsored by Beaver Coach Sales and Happy Camper RV Rentals, Dave Jones shows us why so many people are drawn to the region.
beachconnection.net

Seasonal Surprises of Rockaway Beach: N. Oregon Coast Storms to Changing Sands

(Rockaway Beach, Oregon) – All up and down the Oregon coast, there is always something captivating happening along the beaches – and Rockaway Beach is definitely no exception. In September and October, as those glorious “Second Summer” conditions hit their full stride, the weather doesn’t just cooperate, it captivates. As winter arrives, those cloudy skies at sunset for some reason have a different color scheme to them, staying that way through winter most of the time. Sand levels rise and fall throughout the year, revealing old treasures or adding new ones in the way they change this beach.
Tillamook, ORtillamookcountypioneer.net

GEEZER TRIBE: A date at the dump

Yes, it’s true. The Shaffers have finally added a new destination to their short list of places visited in the past two years. As I’m sure most of you will agree, this is a big deal during these peculiar times. The best part of this is that it was close to home, full of different activities and brought back lots of good memories. Ah yes, the dump.
Tillamook, ORtillamookheadlightherald.com

Cape Meares Fencepost May 11

Kathy and Kevin Burke came upon a couple of harsh, if not uncommon, examples of nature at work recently. A four-foot shark was flopping about on the beach; seagulls had already started pecking at him. Just a few days after that, they found a longnose lancetfish; it was fast becoming eagle food. Both finds are unusual for our beach. The longnose lancetfish has large eyes, a clue that it lives at a significant depth during daylight, and it comes up closer to the surface at night to prey on salmon and other fish. This fish is also characterized by a long, high dorsal fin and sharply pointed teeth. Death for both fish but sustenance for the birds.
Tillamook County, ORtillamookheadlightherald.com

Guest column: Tales from the library

I would love it if I could convince the publisher of the Headlight Herald to print this particular column in big, bold, red letters, because this week, I get to share some really amazing news! The Tillamook County Library is now officially "fine free"! What does that mean? It means no more overdue fees for library materials not returned on time! Can you believe it? You probably have a lot of questions, so allow me to explain.
Tillamook, ORtillamookheadlightherald.com

City of Tillamook, MED-Project provide medicine disposal at police department

The City of Tillamook has partnered with MED-Project, a non-profit 501(c)(6) organization, to provide a location and new service for city residents to properly dispose of unwanted or unneeded medicine at no cost. MED-Project was formed nationally to "facilitate cooperative efforts among pharmaceutical producers to address the collection and disposal of unwanted pharmaceutical projects from households (https://med-projectusa.org/)".
Tillamook County, ORtillamookheadlightherald.com

Chamber Chatter: Chamber has free PPE for small businesses

The Chamber recently received a third shipment of Personal Protective Equipment from Business Oregon, and with our in-house storage space stocked with masks, gloves, and sanitizer, it feels like a good time to recap the free PPE program we’ve been helping manage. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the state’s economic development...
Tillamook, ORgalescreekjournal.com

Tillamook, Clatsop State Forest recreational sites begin to reopen

Several campsites and recreation areas in the Tillamook State Forest are reopening after an extended closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry. The Tillamook State Forest’s recreation team moved forward on May 6 with opening two sites, the Diamond Mill OHV Campground and the...
Tillamook, ORtillamookcountypioneer.net

Coast Guard medevacs fisherman 25 miles off Tillamook Bay, OR Tuesday May 11th

TILLAMOOK, Ore. — The Coast Guard medevaced a 19-year-old crew member aboard the 38-foot commercial fishing vessel Joseph Tuesday afternoon 25 miles west of Tillamook Bay. At approximately 1:40 p.m. on Tuesday May 11th, watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Columbia River received a call from the vessel’s captain reporting the crew member was experiencing intense fatigue, difficulty breathing and periodically losing feeling in his hands and feet.
Tillamook County, ORnorthcoastcitizen.com

Gardening Matters: COVID-19 plant shopping

In this unsettled second spring of Covid when infection numbers seem to be increasing again, I have found I am still reluctant to shop in person at a nursery. In any year, May in a nursery is always a time of increased shoppers and I am not really ready to be around hordes of people even though I have had both vaccines and passed my two-week goal. Most of the larger nurseries are requiring masks and limiting visitors, but even so, it seems garden shoppers all gather near the same plants, be it annuals, vegetable starts or perennials. And if we have to wait in line to get in or get out, well, I don’t feel safe there, either.
Oregon Statetillamookcountypioneer.net

Fireweed: Poetry of Oregon Returns – Taking Submissions through June 1st

One of Oregon’s longest running poetry journals is back and online. Fireweed: Poetry of Oregon has been highlighting the best of Oregon poetry for decades. The journal was dissolved for a period of years, but recently, Sydney Elliott, a former Fireweed editor and published poet, decided it was time to revive Fireweed on a digital platform and set out to reinstate Fireweed’s non-profit status.
Tillamook, ORtillamookheadlightherald.com

South County Fencepost May 11

Ballots for the special election are due no later than 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18. It’s safest, given the short deadline, for ballots to be submitted to drop boxes. In South County, our options are Kiawanda Community Center on Kiawanda Drive in Pacific City and across from Center Market on U.S. Highway 101 in Cloverdale. If Tillamook is more convenient, there’s a drive by drop box located at the corner of Third Street and Laurel Avenue in downtown Tillamook. Post marks do not count; ballots must reach their destination by 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Bay City, ORtillamookheadlightherald.com

Bay City Fencepost May 11

Hey Bay City! This is Mayor David McCall, sitting in for Jody, who reports that her eye surgery went well, and she’s now seeing things differently. Tonight the City Council will meet to consider a host of important matters, and keep the wheels of city government rolling. This month we have a rare opportunity to consider an apportionment request, which may not sound interesting, but affects several properties for the upcoming 15 years. We’ll also hear some reports on cooperation with neighboring cities, efforts that benefit us all. You can attend the meeting at City Hall, or phone in. Check the City’s website for the agenda and call in info.
Tillamook County, ORnortheastoregonnow.com

Tillamook Creamery Hosting Free COVID-19 Vaccine Info Night

Tillamook County Creamery Association is hosting a free COVID-19 Vaccine Information and Safety Night this Thursday, May 13 at the SAGE Center, 101 Olson Road in Boardman. The event goes from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and is open to all members of the community. Bilingual experts will share information about...