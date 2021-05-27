Llamas takes home 60th Tillamook County Dairy Princess crown

The Portage County Dairy Committee is excited to announce their Dairy Drive-Thru lunch being held Saturday, June 19at Feltz Family Farms and Dairy Store in Stevens Point. The delicious lunch will feature grilled cheese sandwiches with fresh cheese curds, ice cream, potato chips, sweet, dried cranberries and ice cold milk! The drive-thru will be open from 10am-1pm and will include a drive-thru tour of the farm’s dairy facilities, where attendees can learn more about how a dairy farm works. There will also be equipment displays to see and kids receive a free goody bag. Tickets for the lunch are just $5 and can be purchased on-site the day of the event or ahead of time at Feltz’s Dairy Store, located at 5796 Porter Drive, Stevens Point, 54482.