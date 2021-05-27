Llamas takes home 60th Tillamook County Dairy Princess crown

The Wright County American Dairy Association would like to announce the 2021-2022 Wright County Dairy Princesses and Ambassadors. Look for these girls promoting dairy throughout the county and on their social media pages this year. If you have an event you would be interested in them attending email dairyprincesswright@gmail.com or send a message on Facebook. The royalty are pictured, front row, from left, princesses Grace Zeidler of Cokato, Katherine Hills of Monticello, and Jalyssa Beaudry of Ostego. Back row, from left, ambassadors Malorie Thorson of Waverly, Kieya Sargent of Maple Lake, Brooklyn Decker of Howard Lake, Crystal Gunderson of Howard Lake, Maria Beaudry of Ostego, Natalie Neumann of Buffalo, Leah Beaudry of Ostego, Emma Grangroth of Dassel, Sophie Salmela of Howard Lake, and Mollie Grangroth of Dassel.