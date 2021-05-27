Cancel
Llamas takes home 60th Tillamook County Dairy Princess crown

Cover picture for the articleTwo contestants competed for the title of Tillamook’s 60th Dairy Princess-Ambassador. Mariana Llamas and Allison Dixson, both seniors at Tillamook High School, went through a series of judging activities on Sunday, May 16, to determine who would be taking home the title and the crown. Candidates were judged on an...

