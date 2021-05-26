Encouraging Inquiring Minds
Rutgers professor emeritus Lionel Goodman wants to spark creativity among undergraduates and doctoral students seeking answers to intriguing questions. In his three and a half decades as a chemistry professor at Rutgers, Lionel Goodman taught students of every caliber. Many were motivated, some were driven, and a few were brilliant. But the students that Goodman, now a professor emeritus of chemistry and chemical biology, most loved teaching were those who exhibited creativity that sprang from a sense of curiosity, whatever their majors.support.rutgers.edu