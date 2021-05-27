Warhammer 40K: Crazy Admech Combos To Take Your Skitarii Up To 11

Hey everyone! Adam here to help you make some sense of all the new 40K FAQ rules we got this week. Wow, it has been another super busy week here in the competitive 40K community. Once again there is a lot going on. More rules previews, surprise stats on models, and codex releases have a lot of people’s heads spinning just trying to process it all. Just when we figured it all out, Games Workshop decides to drop a FAQ bomb for 21 codexes. supplements, and other books related to the game. It really is a lot to take in for those that need to know every little change to all the armies. Let’s be honest, you probably don’t need to know every little change but there are a few things to be aware of. This week we will look at a few of the changes that will be felt in the tournament and matched play scene.