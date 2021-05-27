Where can you fly right now? The frantic pitch to save summer

Bahrain’s Gulf Air is eying the launch of more fifth freedom routes as it seeks to expand its operations. The carrier already offers flights between Athens (ATH) and Larnaca (LCA), as well as between Bangkok (BKK) and Singapore (SIN). “We studied the demand between Athens and Larnaca as well as between Bangkok and Singapore to carry passengers between each city pair,” acting CEO Waleed AlAlawi said. “This is the beginning of a wider plan to expand globally and be available and more visible to the local markets in countries that we fly to.”