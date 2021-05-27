Bloomberg: New Nintendo Switch 4K Model to be Released As Soon as September With an Announcement Being Imminent
Nintendo’s rumored upgraded new Nintendo Switch 4K model might launch as soon as September with an official announcement being imminent. In a new report from Bloomberg, journalists Takashi Mochizuki and Debby Wu write that Nintendo might well be planning to announce its new Switch model ahead of next month’s E3 event. According to the report, the upgraded model with be available alongside the Switch Lite with the original Nintendo Switch being gradually phased out. Exact details on the price of the new model weren’t shared, but will likely be sold for a higher price than the original $299 model due to the 4K OLED display and upgraded hardware.wccftech.com