Today finally saw the arrival of AMD's hugely anticipated Ryzen 9 3950x! It comes to shelves boasting a 16core/32thread design with a base clock speed of 3.5GHz and a max boost speed of 4.7GHz, respectively. It has already seen huge interest from budding PC enthusiasts around the globe and is likely to boast massively impressive performance in every possible area. As you can imagine, stock levels are going to be problematic, especially with Black Friday just around the corner and the massive buzz that's already around this new CPU.