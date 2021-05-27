Cancel
Energy Industry

Woodside plans to double solar plant size

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith its partner, fertiliser maker Perdaman, it will evaluate adding another 50MW to its proposed urea facility so that it can power both companies' operations. An invaluable asset to Australasia's oil and gas sector. Subscribe today and enjoy full access to EnergyNewsBulletin.net - the most comprehensive source of energy sector...

Banpu buys solar farms in Australia

Jun. 8—SET-listed Banpu Plc, a non-oil energy conglomerate, has acquired two utility-scale solar farms in New South Wales, Australia, in a deal worth A$97.5 million (2.33 billion baht) to further increase its clean power generation capacity. The new assets are Beryl Solar Farm (BSF) with a capacity of 110.9 megawatts...
Indian highway to host 250 MW solar plant

The South Korea-based Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) is supporting the development of a 250 MW solar PV plant for Maharashtra State Road Development Corp. (MSRDC) along a 700-km stretch of highway connecting Mumbai with Nagpur. The project will provide renewable energy for the roadway's future e-mobility requirements. GGGI is...
Australia to host 50 MWh ‘solar hydro’ plant with storage

RayGen Resources has secured AUD 27 million ($20.9 million) of funding to build a 3 MW/50 MWh solar hydro power plant with 17 hours of storage in Carwarp, in the Australian state of Victoria. The project will demonstrate two new technologies: RayGen’s patented PV Ultra and its electro-thermal storage technology,...
Bank OZK breaks ground on solar power plant in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK — As part of its sustainable energy initiative, Bank OZK broke ground today on its Arkansas-based $6-million solar power plant. Once complete, the 4.8-megawatt array will produce enough electricity to power the Bank’s new corporate headquarters in Little Rock and up to 40 Bank OZK locations throughout the state. Currently, it is the largest renewable energy investment by a financial services company in the state of Arkansas.
Risen Energy achieves French carbon footprint certification

Risen Energy has announced that it has been granted French carbon footprint certification for its products, a significant step in the company’s globalization strategy. Carbon footprint certification is extremely important for entry into the French market and has always been known for its strict requirements, with only a handful of Chinese PV manufacturers having been successful in securing it. DEKRA, the international third-party testing agency is currently co-operating with the Chinese Quality Certification Center (CQC) to launch joint certification of PV components and being awarded certification from both organizations is clearly an important milestone in Risen being in a position to realize its ambitions in France.
KN allocates LNG terminal capacity

Last year, 8.4 TWh was distributed during the annual capacity allocation procedure, and an additional 12.3 TWh of natural gas was ordered during the gas year. “This year, the activities of Klaipeda LNG terminal will be more intensive than ever – during this capacity allocation procedure, the largest number of capacities in the entire history of the LNG terminal was ordered. Not only the existing customers, but also the Norwegian energy company Equinor, which is planning to support its operations in the Baltic Sea region, have decided in advance to use the services and benefits of the LNG terminal. We’re happy that KN’s goals of increasing the competitiveness of the LNG terminal in the region, strengthening cooperation with existing and potential customers, and offering flexible technological and planning solutions are now bearing fruits and attracting new strategic partners”, says Mindaugas Navikas, Chief Sales Officer of KN.
Alternus Energy buys majority stake in solar developer and O&M provider Unisun

Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Operations & Maintenance, Power Plants, Projects. Tackling solar’s polysilicon crisis, part one: Supply chain flexibility, differentiation and rigorous testing. Email. Irish independent power producer Alternus Energy Group has acquired a 60% stake in solar developer Unisun Energy, adding 250MW of PV projects in...
WABE

Big Oil’s Transition: 3 Takeaways On How The Industry Is (And Isn’t) Going Green

Big Oil is standing on the precipice of something. But no one can agree what it is. A long, slow decline? An abrupt collapse? A remarkable reinvention?. Mounting urgency about climate change has finally reached the boardrooms of Exxon Mobil, BP, Shell and other international oil companies. Under intense pressure, these companies are universally pledging to prepare for a low-carbon or “lower-carbon” future.
AGL taps RayGen to build dispatchable “solar hydro” plant at Liddell

By Michael Mazengarb AGL to tap RayGen’s innovative concentrating solar technology for a project that could include an installation at the site of the Liddell coal plant. The post AGL taps RayGen to build dispatchable “solar hydro” plant at Liddell appeared first on RenewEconomy. For more great articles: Renew Economy.
Navisun Becomes a Sponsor of SEIA & SEPA Solar and Energy Storage Northeast Conference

Navisun is a Kilowatt Sponsor of the Solar and Energy Storage Northeast Conference being held in Boston, June 9-10th. Hingham, MA, June 3, 2021- Navisun LLC, a solar independent power producer that co-develops, acquires, owns, and operates distributed and small utility-scale solar projects, announced that it is a sponsor of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and Smart Electric Power Alliance's (SEPA) Solar and Energy Storage Northeast Conference taking place virtually on June 2nd and 3rd and in Boston, Massachusetts on June 9th and 10th. Navisun is committed to the transition to a carbon-free future and is continuing to build key industry partnerships that align with its strategic plan for growth in fulfillment of this commitment.
Air Liquide partners with Samsung Engineering for Methanol plant in Malaysia

Following a successful FEED study in 2019, Air Liquide Engineering & Construction will continue its partnership with Samsung Engineering to build a methanol production plant for Sarawak Petchem, a state-owned oil and gas firm established and owned by the State Government of Sarawak, Malaysia. The new facility is planned to come into operation in 2023.
Cognizant, Aker Solutions Expand Partnership to Boost IT Infra, Cleaner Energy Migration

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) has extended collaboration with engineering company Aker Solutions ASA (OTC:AKRTF) to streamline its entire IT infrastructure, including its business technology network and application maintenance and development. Aker Solutions assists organizations in unlocking energy from oil, gas, and offshore wind energy sources. The arrangement will drive...
Nexif Energy and RATCH form wind power partnership

The 80 MW near-shore wind power generation project is located in Thanh Hai commune, Thanh Phu district of Ben Tre Province, about 160 km southeast of Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The entire electricity generation of the project will be sold to Vietnam Electricity Corporation (EVN) under a 20-year power purchase agreement. Permits and interconnection agreements for the project have been secured. The project broke ground on construction activities on 15 May with a construction schedule of 19 months to commercial operations.
Blockchain for Energy and GuildOne Announce Collaboration on Blockchain Technology Solutions for Oil & Gas

CALGARY, Alberta–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Calgary-based GuildOne Inc. (GuildOne) is pleased to announce the company’s new engagement with Houston-based energy consortium Blockchain for Energy. The leading global organization for collaborative blockchain development for the Energy industry with participation from industry majors like Chevron, ConocoPhillips, ExxonMobil, Hess, Pioneer Natural Resources and Repsol, Blockchain For Energy will be moving forward with GuildOne on the world’s first implementation of blockchain for Integrated Joint Venture Management (IJVM).
German climate plan draft looks to raise 2030 solar, wind targets

Germany's government is considering lifting 2030 targets for solar and onshore wind by 50 GW and 24 GW respectively, according to a leaked document seen by S&P Global Platts June 4. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The "climate action plan 2022" draft sets...
Cryogenic battery plant planned for Caithness quarry

Source: https://www.scottishconstructionnow.com/category/news. A disused quarry in Caithness has been earmarked as the site of a proposed new battery energy plant.Developer Highview Power has notified the Highland Council of its plan to submit an application for the project.The Albannach Power Island I is set to be located in a disused quarry adjacent to the working Spittal Mains Quarry near Wick.The site would use off-peak electricity to compress and cool air in a tank, so it becomes a freezing liquid.During times of peak demand, the liquid would be warmed back into a gas to drive a turbine to create more electricity.Construction work is expected to generate up to 300 jobs during the two year period it should take to build the battery plant. It should also create seven to 10 permanent jobs overseeing operations and maintenance.Albannach Power Island I plant is hoped to be able to displace between 150-300 thousand metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year, depending on the contracted services with the National Grid.
Scatec and ACME to develop 900MW solar plant in India

Norwegian solar energy company Scatec has signed an agreement with ACME Group to co-develop a 900MW solar power plant in Rajasthan, India. ACME and Scatec will hold equal ownership of the solar project, which is expected to incur a total capital expenditure of $400m and receive 75% debt financing from an Indian state-owned lender.
Bank OZK Commences Construction on Arkansas Solar Plant

Bank OZK, a regional bank headquartered in Little Rock, Ark., has broken ground on a $6 million solar power plant. Once complete, the 4.8 MW array will produce enough electricity to power Bank OZK’s new corporate headquarters in Little Rock and up to 40 Bank OZK locations throughout Arkansas. Currently, it is the largest renewable energy investment by a financial services company in the state.