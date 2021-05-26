newsbreak-logo
COVID outbreak at jail triggers quarantine

hastingsbanner.com
 3 days ago

Ten inmates at the Barry County Jail tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, the first outbreak at the facility since the pandemic started in March 2020. Lt. Peter Nevins of the Barry County Sheriff's Office said an inmate reported mild symptoms of the virus Saturday, and a rapid test came back positive 15 minutes later. The office then conducted a round of rapid tests throughout the rest of the jail, including staff, and found positive cases among nine other inmates.

