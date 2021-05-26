newsbreak-logo
Health

Cannabis Poisoning Calls Rise, Particularly for Children

By Pat Anson
painnewsnetwork.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new analysis of calls to U.S. poison control centers suggests that more regulation is needed of cannabis products to protect consumers – and children in particular — from adverse health consequences. Researchers found a significant increase in cannabis-related calls to poison centers from 2017 to 2019, about half of...

www.painnewsnetwork.org
#Medical Cannabis#Poisoning#Cannabis Products#Recreational Cannabis#Edibles#Edible Products
