Renate Davies (left) and WCA staff Esther Reece, Lizzie Romane, Deanna Horn and Kim Wickman dug in, pitched in, planted and trimmed one of the 14 downtown garden beds last Friday as part of the Community Collaboration effort to improve the town's appearance. The two-day event, organized by Wrangell Parks and Recreation, drew more than 60 volunteers. The city electric department hung colorful banners on light posts and kids joined in the effort, too, with Evergreen Elementary School students collecting more than 1,500 discarded cigarette butts from the downtown corridor.