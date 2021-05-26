Police Beat, May 27

newsbreak-logo
An officer was called to a crash on Brown Road east of North Broadway in Carlton Township at 4:16 p.m. May 17. A 52-year-old man said a car being towed on a dolly came loose and crashed into his horse fence, causing minor damage. The owner of the vehicle, a 27-year-old Muskegon man, said he recently had purchased the vehicle and was taking it home. He said the car became detached from the dolly as he was making a turn at the intersection. He was cited for a lack of insurance on the pickup truck he was driving.

