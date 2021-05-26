Cancel
Historic Wild West poster for Buffalo Bill and Pawnee Bill from 1909 sells for $4,375 at Holabird auction

artfixdaily.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(ARTFIXdaily.com) RENO, Nev. – A California Gold Rush-era bond from 1856 signed by Cornelius Vanderbilt sold for $11,250, a photo of the execution hanging of outlaw Fleming “James” Parker taken in 1898 brought $9,062, and a gorgeous circa 1880-1920 Red Mesa Navajo rug in near-perfect condition rose to $5,000 at a huge, five-day Western Americana Signature Sale held May 13th thru 17th by Holabird Western Americana Collections, online and live in the Reno gallery at 3555 Airway Dr.

