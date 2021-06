The runs came across in bunches for the Montgomery County Cardinals, as they picked up a two-game sweep of Moran, 15-2 and 17-9, on Thursday. The first game saw Moran jump out to a quick 2-0 lead, but that was about it for the Wildcats. Wild pitches, errors, and just good old-fashioned hitting would see the Cardinals take a quick 4-2 lead after the 1st inning, a 10-2 lead after the 2nd, and finally a 15-2 lead after the 3rd. Easton O'Kane would get the start, but Davis Merrick would pitch 3 out of 4 innings, striking out 8 of the 10 batters he faced. The game was called after the top of the 4th, with Moran failing to pick up enough offense to avoid the run rule.