This Date in Baseball

By The Associated Press
Arkansas Online
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the article1955 Norm Zauchin of the Boston Red Sox knocked in 10 runs with three home runs and a double in the first five innings of a 16-0 victory over the Washington Senators. 1968 Montreal and San Diego were awarded National League franchises as the league expanded for the first time in seven years.

