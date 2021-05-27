Enroll rice field for duck hunting

Ever wonder why ducks and geese won’t fly out of the way of a car? During this time of year, there are several reasons, adults are molting new feathers and without flight feathers they aren’t able to lift off. They also don’t want to leave their babies alone. Waterfowl are extremely devoted family birds. Juvenile ducks and geese might look like adults but they are still aren’t quite able to fly yet and stay close to water sources; this might mean they have to cross roads to get to other ponds, creeks or rivers. Please give our ducks and geese a break by braking for them. If you need more information about our native wildlife visit our website. ohiowildlifecenter.org.