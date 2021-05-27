Cancel
Enroll rice field for duck hunting

By Bryan Hendricks
Arkansas Online
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleArkansas rice growers have until Tuesday to enroll their fields in the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission's Waterfowl Rice Incentive Conservation Enhancement program. Participants can earn as much as $150 per acre without affecting current production on their fields. Rice fields within 10 miles of waterfowl-focused AGFC wildlife management areas and national wildlife refuges are eligible. Landowners with land already enrolled in the Wetland Reserve Easement program may apply if they are willing to allow public access for hunting and wildlife viewing on their property. Applications are available at www.agfc.com/wrice.

