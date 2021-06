A deer hunt in the urban area of Morgantown, West Virginia has become a critical source of nourishment for local food pantries and community kitchens. When the idea for an urban deer hunt was first proposed, the goal was to control the population, reduce car collisions and the destruction of people’s gardens and shrubs. Although people were initially skeptical of having a bow hunt within city limits, bowhunters have had no accidents while hunting more than 950 deer, resulting in about 9,500 pounds of ground venison, according to the Charleston Gazette-Mail. Some of the venison is used by the bowhunters and the rest is donated to organizations such as the Trinity Episcopal Church, Pantry Plus More, the Caritas House and the Ronald McDonald House.