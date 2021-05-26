Report: 17% of Mass. residents worry they will face foreclosure or eviction soon
While the pandemic has shaken up life for millions of Americans, it has thrust those already in precarious housing situations into survival mode. In a LendingTree study released on May 17, Massachusetts ranked 14th for fear of foreclosure and 31st for fear of eviction. Two other New England states, however, reportedly have it far worse, with Maine topping the threat-of-eviction list (70.2 percent) and Rhode Island leading the foreclosure-risk rankings (14.5 percent).realestate.boston.com