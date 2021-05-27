Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

From the publisher: Postal Service needs to get back its ZIP

By Larry Persily Publisher
wrangellsentinel.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleI know things change and I too sit around with friends and bemoan how it used to be, how we miss the old days, how much better things were then. Good thing I went online to complain to friends instead of writing a letter. Who knows when it would have arrived.

www.wrangellsentinel.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The U S Postal Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Politicsakiit.com

Is the U.S. Postal Service going to survive?

(Akiit.com) I don’t know about you, but I spend too much time going through my mail. It was not mail I was expecting, but mail that only can be described as JUNK!. Just before I started to write this, I went through the mail that was delivered to my home in one day – 35 separate envelopes, and none of them was of any importance. No bills, no personal letters, nothing I had requested! It was all advertising and requests for donations to various organizations.
Industrygoldrushcam.com

Postal Service Announces a Mystery Message in New Forever Stamps

June 15, 2021 - Put your sleuthing skills to the test with the bright colors and interesting shapes of the new Mystery Message Forever stamp. The U.S. Postal Service offers intrigue and excitement for customers with a stamp that needs deciphering to be fully appreciated. News of the stamps is...
IndustryBoston Globe

Postal Service’s strategic plan will slow mail service in many places

Las Vegas, Seattle, San Diego, Orlando, and countless communities in between will see mail service slow by as much as a day under the US Postal Service’s strategic restructuring plan, a Washington Post analysis shows. The new delivery regimen, for which the agency seeks regulatory approval, disproportionately affects states west...
Petshawaiipublicradio.org

Postal Service Reports Increased Dog Attacks on Carriers in Hawai‘i

It appears that man’s best friend is not always friendly with the neighborhood mail carriers. The Conversation spoke to the safety manager for the Hawai‘i district of the U.S. Postal Service to find out what you can do to keep your mail carrier safe. Safety Manager Richard Anderson said the...
EconomyWashington Post

Electric automaker Workhorse sues Postal Service to halt truck contract

Electric vehicle manufacturer Workhorse sued the U.S. Postal Service on Wednesday in an attempt to block the $6 billion procurement process for its next-generation mail truck, a contract offered to rival Oshkosh Defense in February, according to three people involved in the dispute. Workhorse informed the Postal Service, Justice Department...
Industrywbiw.com

Postal Service makes the Sun shine bright with Forever Stamps

INDIANA – The U.S. Postal Service issued the Sun Science stamps Friday. The Forever stamps were dedicated during a ceremony at the Greenbelt Main Post Office and are now for sale at Post Offices nationwide. News of the stamps is being shared with the hashtags #NASASunScience and #SunSciencestamps. “We hope...
U.S. Politicstheadvocate.com

Letters: What's going on with poor service of the United States Postal Service?

What is going on with the United States Postal Service?. We run a ministry/nonprofit that relies heavily on the Postal Service. Just in the past two years, we have experienced: paychecks mailed to staff members never received; receipts this week mailed to a donor that dated back to January 2020 returned to us; donor had a check returned even though the address was correct.
Little Falls, NJWILX-TV

Postal Service Introduces Yogi Berra Stamp

LITTLE FALLS, N.J. (AP) - Yogi Berra once said, “A nickel ain’t worth a dime anymore.” Well, neither are postage stamps. They cost 55 cents for a forever stamp, and that’s the price for the Yogi Berra stamp issued today by the U.S. Postal Service. The stamp honoring the New York Yankees Hall of Famer and the man of endless philosophical musings was dedicated during a ceremony at the Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center in Little Falls, New Jersey. The stamp is now being sold at post offices nationwide.
U.S. Politicskicdam.com

Postal Service Announces Plans to Increase Basic Delivery Times

Washington, DC (KICD) — The United State Postal Service this week announced plans to increase basic delivery times from the current one to three days to one to five days. Congressman Randy Feenstra from Hull tells KICD News that would put an undue burden on rural citizens. Feenstra notes there...
Industrywortfm.org

Postal Service Banking Could Help Impoverished Communities

In 2020, when the federal Department of Revenue tried to distribute billions of dollars in stimulus payments under the CARES act, it ran into a problem. As many as 25% of American households — over 24 million people — do not have their own checking or savings account. These households had to wait several weeks for a paper check, if they got one at all. Even if they got a check, they had to rely on expensive check-cashing services to see the benefits of the stimulus package. The lack of affordable financial services helps keep millions of Americans mired in poverty. One possible solution, as proposed by New York Senator Kristen Gillibrand, would be to allow the U.S. Post Office to provide basic banking services at a low cost. Terri Friedline is an Associate Professor of Social Work at the University of Michigan. Also joining us is Ameya Pawar, Adjunct Lecturer at the University of Chicago and a senior fellow at the Economic Security Project.
Desert Hot Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Frustration mounts over widespread delivery delays at DHS postal service

UPDATE: By Friday morning the USPS corporate office provided a statement to News Channel 3 regarding the issue: The Postal Service values our customers and sincerely apologizes for temporary service disruptions experienced this week in Desert Hot Springs.  The office experienced a higher than normal amount of parcels and it will ensure available mail and The post Frustration mounts over widespread delivery delays at DHS postal service appeared first on KESQ.
Chicago, ILchicagocrusader.com

USPS careers: US Postal Service hiring city carrier assistants in Chicago

The U.S. Postal Service is now hiring for positions at various locations in Chicago. The Postal Service is adding city carrier assistants with starting pay at just over $18 an hour. Online applications are being accepted through Saturday, June 26. Applications are only being accepted online at usps.com/careers. Click on...