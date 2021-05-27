From the publisher: Postal Service needs to get back its ZIP

In 2020, when the federal Department of Revenue tried to distribute billions of dollars in stimulus payments under the CARES act, it ran into a problem. As many as 25% of American households — over 24 million people — do not have their own checking or savings account. These households had to wait several weeks for a paper check, if they got one at all. Even if they got a check, they had to rely on expensive check-cashing services to see the benefits of the stimulus package. The lack of affordable financial services helps keep millions of Americans mired in poverty. One possible solution, as proposed by New York Senator Kristen Gillibrand, would be to allow the U.S. Post Office to provide basic banking services at a low cost. Terri Friedline is an Associate Professor of Social Work at the University of Michigan. Also joining us is Ameya Pawar, Adjunct Lecturer at the University of Chicago and a senior fellow at the Economic Security Project.