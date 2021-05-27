Better radar, more smartphone cameras linked to rise in reported tornadoes

Fort Towson, OK ∙ Spencerville, OK ∙ Sawyer, OK ∙ Hugo Lake, OK ∙ Swink, OK ∙ Rattan, OK. BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED Flash Flood Warning National Weather Service Tulsa OK 320 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021 The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Eastern Choctaw County in southeastern Oklahoma... Southeastern Pushmataha County in southeastern Oklahoma... * Until 630 AM CDT. * At 320 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Hugo... Fort Towson... Sawyer... Rattan... Oleta... Hugo Lake State Park... Raymond Gary State Park... Messer... Cloudy... Corinne... Sobol... Apple... Swink... Fallon... Huskey... Frogville... Ord... Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && LAT...LON 3388 9551 3422 9546 3442 9505 3424 9505 3424 9515 3394 9516 3396 9523 3393 9525 3390 9525 3389 9527 3390 9527 3390 9528 3386 9529 3389 9533 3386 9535 3386 9546 3389 9546 FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED.