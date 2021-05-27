Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Better radar, more smartphone cameras linked to rise in reported tornadoes

By Chris Stewart
Dayton Daily News
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTornadic activity rose 55% in Ohio during the decade that ended in 2019, the year of the record-breaking 21-twister outbreak two years ago today, according to federal weather data. Much of the increase, however, might be attributed to new radar technology that can detect much weaker tornadoes and the proliferation...

www.daytondailynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornadoes#Wind Speeds#Extreme Weather#Weather Radar#Severe Storms#Severe Weather#Smartphone Cameras#Dual Polarimetric Radar#Smartphones#Federal Weather Data#Forecasters#Heavy Cars#Severe Damage#Meteorologists#Decade Increase#Mobile Homes#Tornadic Activity#Moderate Damage#Clouds#Rain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
News Break
Weather
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Environmentweatherusa.net

Flash Flood Warning

Fort Towson, OK ∙ Spencerville, OK ∙ Sawyer, OK ∙ Hugo Lake, OK ∙ Swink, OK ∙ Rattan, OK. BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED Flash Flood Warning National Weather Service Tulsa OK 320 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021 The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Eastern Choctaw County in southeastern Oklahoma... Southeastern Pushmataha County in southeastern Oklahoma... * Until 630 AM CDT. * At 320 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Hugo... Fort Towson... Sawyer... Rattan... Oleta... Hugo Lake State Park... Raymond Gary State Park... Messer... Cloudy... Corinne... Sobol... Apple... Swink... Fallon... Huskey... Frogville... Ord... Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && LAT...LON 3388 9551 3422 9546 3442 9505 3424 9505 3424 9515 3394 9516 3396 9523 3393 9525 3390 9525 3389 9527 3390 9527 3390 9528 3386 9529 3389 9533 3386 9535 3386 9546 3389 9546 FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED.
Emporia, KSKVOE

National Weather Service: Tornado forecasting has come a long way since World War II-era radars, limited knowledge of conditions when 1974 tornado hit Emporia

If Emporia’s 1974 tornado had happened today, the destruction may not have been avoidable but the loss of life might have been. The tornado essentially formed without warning on Emporia’s west edge, smashing through Flinthills Mall and Lincoln Village at the start of a nearly 40-mile path. It killed six people and injured over 200.
Kane County, ILkanecountyconnects.com

NWS: Kane County In Midst of ‘Severe Drought’

Although there are chances of storms this week, Kane County is in the midst of a D2 Severe Drought, according to the National Weather Service. Persistent dry weather across the area since February has led to abnormally dry conditions and drought. Severe drought is now occurring across a small portion of northeastern Illinois including northern parts of the Chicago metro area.
EnvironmentDigital Trends

National Weather Service radar detects huge cicada cluster

If you’re somewhere in the U.S. that’s currently experiencing the cicada invasion, we feel for you. The racket can be deafening, and few people enjoy finding one of the creatures crawling up the back of their neck or along their arm. This year is particularly challenging as it marks the...