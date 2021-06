North Coast state Sen. Mike McGuire held a virtual town hall meeting at noon Monday to discuss wildfire prevention measures the state is taking. “Let’s be honest,” McGuire said during the town hall meeting. “Northern California, especially the North Coast and the North Bay, have seen some of the most devastating impacts related to wildfire compared to any other region in the United States of America. And what we know is the era of mega-fires is here. Thousands of homes and buildings over the last six years, since 2015, over 2.5 million acres have burned between the Oregon border and the Golden Gate Bridge.”