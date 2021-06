Leader in Relationship Intelligence CRM hires Michael Montesano and Paul Ross as vice presidents of engineering and marketing, respectively. Affinity, the leading relationship intelligence CRM platform, announced today it has bolstered its executive ranks with the hiring of Michael Montesano as vice president of engineering and Paul Ross as vice president of marketing. Both executives are veterans of scaling enterprise software companies and will play vital roles in the company’s growth as it continues to expand its leadership position as the relationship intelligence CRM platform of choice for relationship driven industries.