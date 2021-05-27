Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Inflation Flying in Hotter than Ever! – David Haggith (05/27/2021)

By David Haggith
wallstreetwindow.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll those economists who went along with the Fed’s inflation-is-temporary-and-going-per-plan narrative are stunned by the data they now see coming in. They shouldn’t be, as it was predicable. However, they will need to get bigger charts to make room for it. Notice where the last ten data points for the increase in inflationary surprises are located (look up to the far, top right corner of the chart):

wallstreetwindow.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#David Price#The Economist#Stock Prices#Global Stock Markets#Covidcrisis#The Federal Reserve#S P#Ioer#Fed#Curvature Securities#Fed Qe#Rising Inflation#U S Inflation Surprises#Inflationary Surprises#Inflationary Data#Bigger Charts#Rise Yoy#Economists#Inflation Concerns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold dips as dollar climbs ahead of U.S. inflation data

* Focus on U.S. inflation data, ECB policy meet on Thursday. * SPDR Gold Trust ETF holdings fall 0.6% on Monday (Updates prices) June 8 (Reuters) - Gold fell on Tuesday as a stronger dollar dimmed appetite for bullion, while investors awaited U.S. inflation data for clues on when the Federal Reserve will begin tapering its monetary stimulus.
BusinessBloomberg

One Reason U.S. Treasuries Don’t Seem That Worried About Inflation

In the aftermath of the 2008 subprime crisis, regulators became determined to stamp out the kind of funding stresses that had brought the financial system to its knees. Efforts at shoring up the system included new liquidity requirements that required large banks to hold big buffers of ostensibly safe and liquid assets that could be used to protect against outflows.
Economykitco.com

Fed's reverse repo volume hits all-time high

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve’s reverse repurchase facility on Monday attracted $486.1 billion in cash, a record high, with financial institutions lending to the U.S. central bank at a 0% interest rate in a sign there are few investment options available in a low yield environment. The financial...
BusinessBusiness Insider

CAC 40 Little Changed After Yellen's Comments

(RTTNews) - French stocks were little changed on Monday, as investors digested remarks from U.S Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen that President Joe Biden's spending plan would be beneficial to the economy, even if they trigger higher inflation and a rate hike move by the U.S Federal Reserve. The President's $4...
Businesskitco.com

Dollar dips slightly as investors wait on the sidelines

The dollar edged lower on Monday as investors looked ahead to European and U.S. central bank meetings and U.S. inflation data after Friday's lower-than-expected jobs data. Friday's U.S. jobs data had put pressure on the dollar as investors bet that jobs growth was not strong enough to raise expectations for the U.S. Federal Reserve to tighten its monetary policy. read more.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields little changed as investors look to upcoming auctions

(Updates with market activity, details on Fed program) By Ross Kerber June 7 (Reuters) - Traders left U.S. Treasury yields little changed on Monday as they waited on the results of upcoming government bond auctions, while a Federal Reserve reverse repurchase facility took in a record amount of money. The benchmark 10-year yield was up less than a basis point at 1.567% in afternoon trading on Monday. Major U.S. equity indexes dipped as investors weighed a deal by the world's richest nations on a global minimum corporate tax. "There's no reason to break out of the range right now," said Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Justin Lederer. He said he expects few factors could move Treasury prices much before a meeting of the U.S Federal Reserve next week. The U.S. Treasury Department is scheduled to auction about $120 billion of notes and bonds starting on Tuesday, the results of which will show investor appetite for three-year, 10-year and 30-year government debt. The amount of money flowing into the U.S. Federal Reserve's reverse repurchase facility hit an all-time high of $486.1 billion on Monday, about a billion dollars more than the previous record on May 27. The high amounts put pressure on short-term interest rates, trading just above zero. Jim Barnes director of fixed income for Bryn Mawr Trust, said the records reflect government money funds parking cash even without an interest payment. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 141 basis points, less than a basis point higher than Friday's close. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up less than a basis point at 0.1527%. June 7 Monday 2:14 PM New York / 1814 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.025 0.0253 0.005 Six-month bills 0.04 0.0406 0.003 Two-year note 99-242/256 0.1527 0.004 Three-year note 99-210/256 0.3116 0.009 Five-year note 99-204/256 0.7917 0.008 Seven-year note 100-22/256 1.2371 0.007 10-year note 100-136/256 1.567 0.007 20-year bond 101-100/256 2.1637 0.009 30-year bond 102-204/256 2.2461 0.007 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.00 -0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -3.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -29.25 -0.25 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston Editing by Chris Reese)
Businessmoneyweek.com

Why markets don’t really mind weak US employment data

During the Covid-19 pandemic, one of the world’s most important economic indicators lost a lot of its ability to move markets. US non-farm payrolls data – the monthly employment report – has long been one of the most closely-watched releases available. The US consumer is the world’s single most potent...
BusinessCNN

Dollar doldrums are back as inflation worries heat up

New York (CNN Business) — Though bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are the talk of the moment, the good old US dollar still reigns as the world's reserve currency. But it hasn't been too mighty as of late. The US Dollar Index, which measures the greenback versus the euro, yen and...
Businessmorningstar.com

The Fed's Inflation View Is All About That Base

Federal Reserve officials are talking a lot these days about base effects. That relates to how the economy looks now compared with a year ago. Such year-over-year comparisons provide a sense of how the economy is changing over time. Corporate profits are often deciphered based on year-ago comparisons, too. The...
BusinessBakersfield Californian

Yellen says higher interest rates would be ‘plus’ for US, Fed

WASHINGTON — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that President Joe Biden’s $4 trillion spending plan would be good for the U.S., even if it contributes to rising inflation and results in higher interest rates. “If we ended up with a slightly higher interest rate environment it would actually be a...
POTUSCNBC

Gold gains as dollar dips; focus on U.S. inflation data, Fed

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,895.77 per ounce by 01:42 p.m. EDT (1742 GMT). U.S. gold futures settled up 0.4% at $1,898.80. Gold held on to gains as the dollar slid on Monday, with investors awaiting U.S. inflation data later this week for clarity on when the Federal Reserve might start tapering economic support measures.
Businesswvgazettemail.com

John David: Combating inflation (Opinion)

It was 1990. Jan and I were in Peru to adopt our daughter through Catholic Charities. On Sunday’s Election Day, people voted angrily by tearing up their currency and piling shreds around the streets. Our soon-to-be daughter, 5 years old, was excited. She gathered up the pieces on the streets to tape them together for her mother, who was nowhere to be found.
Businessactionforex.com

The Key US Inflation Indicator (PCE) Showed Stronger-Than-Expected Price Inceases

On Friday, the major US indices closed with a slight increase. The S&P 500 index increased by 0.08%, the Nasdaq added 0.09%, and the Dow Jones Industrials jumped by 0.19%. Inflationary pressures continue to be a major theme of economists in the US. The key inflation indicator (PCE) showed that prices are rising faster than expected. The fundamental picture for the dollar index remains weak. However, investors have renewed appetite for meme stocks. GameStop Corp (GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) are back in the growth leaders.
Businesswallstreetwindow.com

The Federal Reserve’s Ballooning – and Risky – Balance Sheet – Bill Bergman (05/31/2021)

The Fed has embarked on a massive expansionary quest in recent years. In 2020, total Reserve Bank assets rose from $4.2 trillion to $7.4 trillion amidst the pandemic and related government lockdown and fiscal “stimulus” policies. That was roughly three times the extraordinary growth in the consolidated balance sheet for the Reserve Banks in the 2008-2009 financial crisis. And in the latest weekly “H.4.1” release, total assets were up to $7.8 trillion – rising about a hundred billions dollars a month so far this year.