Spoiler alert! The following story contains spoilers the performance finale of The Voice Season 20. Season 20 of The Voice is in the books, as far as the performances go, with just the votes to be counted and the winner announced. The Voice's performance finale featured the five finalists each performing two times — a dedication and an up-tempo cover to showcase the kind of artist they are. The "up-tempo" performance took the place of past seasons' original song performance. But with a recording contract on the line for the finalists, what did the so-called "Journey Songs" show about the finalists and the kind of music we might see from them if they win Season 20? Check out the options!